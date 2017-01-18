Class moves on in Samsung contest

Kris Daratha’s chemistry class at Waterville High School. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Kris Daratha’s high school chemistry class at Waterville High School has taken first place in the state for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow school grant competition.

The national program encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). Waterville’s class project is using a drone to proactively monitor forest conditions to prevent forest fires.

Waterville competed with four other schools throughout the state, including Wenatchee High School. This was the third phase in the competition. The class is now guaranteed at least $25,000 worth of Samsung technology equipment for use in the competition and for the school. They will now move on to the next phase of the competition against 50 other schools nationwide.

Daratha’s class is working on a three-minute video which will showcase their project. Of the 51 state winners, 10 national finalists will then be chosen. Those schools will travel to New York City to present their project in front of a panel of judges and their video presentations will be placed online for public voting. All national finalists will receive a minimum of $50,000 in technology for their school.

The 10 national finalists will then be narrowed to three winners, that will each receive a $150,000 technology grant for their school.

Of Waterville’s project Daratha said, “Not all forest fires are bad, we just haven’t allowed the ecosystem to cleanse the ground floor naturally.” He said that the idea behind the drone is that it can find areas that need to be cleaned of debris, without harming other areas or potentially spreading a fire.

Each member of the class has a portion of the project that they are working on. Daratha supervises the project while the students are doing the work themselves.

Lexi Deishl and Rochelle Laney are the project managers who make sure all the groups are on task and getting their work completed before the deadlines. Seth Sampson, Yicel De La Cruz and Benjamin Covarrubias are the computer programmers.

“We are learning coding right now,” Covarrubias said.

Their job is to program the drone to take pictures and record video. Justine Clements, Ethan Petersen, Sarah Velasquez and Lauren Wiederspohn are doing the marketing of the project. They are currently working on a website to post their project and the video for the national competition. Miles Mittelstaedt, Alex Capi and Kyle Morris are the pilots for the drone.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” both Mittlestaedt and Capi said. Jesus Ruiz, Haylee Newcomb, Basillsa Jimenez and Evelyn Negrete are the analyst team. They will be analyzing all of the data collected from the drone and putting the findings on social media.

It is an impressive project that the students are working on and it’s exciting to know that a small town school can compete in a national competition such as this. Daratha said he is really proud of all the students in his class and impressed with their good work.

Waterville advanced to the national finals of the competition last spring with a project that used wind and solar power to keep sidewalks from freezing.

For more information on the contest, visit samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow/contest/.