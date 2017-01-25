Seniors gather for social event

Playing Bunco are, clockwise from left, Sharon Sultz, Bruce Clark, Cathy Clark and Pat Thomsen. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The second Waterville senior citizen social was held Jan. 17 at United Lutheran Church.

The seniors ate lunch then played Bunco — a very easy to learn dice game with no strategy, but full of fun.

Organizers Jill Heiserman and Frances Mullen said the purpose of the social is to offer a time for senior citizens and others who may live alone, or folks who just do not get out often, to have a day when they can meet and have a good time.

The organizers are looking to find which games people like to play. Mullen and Heiserman thought that meeting during lunchtime, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., would be a good opportunity for everyone. Sandwiches, cookies, coffee and cocoa were provided.

The socials are free and open to everyone.

The plan is to have the social the third Tuesday of every month. What the group does during the socials will depend upon what participants want to do. They may sometimes watch a movie and other times play a game, or engage in some other entertainment.

The first senior citizen social was on Dec. 20. Those hosting that social were there early to set up and they had everything ready, but at 10:30 a.m. a blizzard hit Waterville which kept people from getting out. The Jan. 17 social had 12 people attending to enjoy lunch and play Bunco.

The next social is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the church.

For more information, call Heiserman at 699-1189 or Mullen at 707-3347.