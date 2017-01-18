Women carry on quilting tradition

Camille Viebrock, Elonna Rejniak and Chris Nelson pin a quilt cover to the batting and back. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

For over 40 years, women have gathered in the social hall at Waterville’s United Lutheran Church from January through April to make quilts to be distributed through Lutheran World Relief. The quilting group has become a multi-generational tradition of sewing, socializing and serving.

Every year the group makes 100 quilts for the relief organization. Together with other North Central Washington groups and individual donors, they bring these quilts to Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee in May. All the NCW quilts are packed into a U-Haul truck and driven to Spokane where they are packed with other quilts into a boxcar to be taken to the national headquarters and shipped to disaster victims throughout the world.

Many of the women who are taking part now are daughters of those who were pillars of the group during the early years.

Elonna Rejniak, who retired from Waterville Clinic and Ambulance in 2014, is in her second year quilting. She is the daughter of Doris Viebrock, a longtime quilter who passed away in 2015. Viebrock is pictured in some of the early newspaper clippings that the group keeps at the church. Rejniak’s aunt Irene Viebrock, who is no longer able to help with the quilting, also took part for many years.

Rejniak said she thinks of herself as taking the place of her mom and aunt.

Rejniak also was able to recruit her sister Ladonna Viebrock after she retired from the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office in 2015. Viebrock hadn’t really thought about quilting until her sister asked her, but she told herself, “There’s no reason why I can’t.”

“Mother loved it. I guess we’re just following in her footsteps,” Viebrock said.

She added that quilting with the other women is a lot of fun.

“You are around these people all the time but you really don’t get to know them until you can do something like this,” she said.

Rosemarie Hinderer quilted for a while as a stay-at-home mom in the 1970s then joined the workforce for some decades. When she retired, she was back to quilting.

Listening to the stories of her quilting friends, Hinderer said, “It’s very nice the way it’s been taken over, over the years by different generations.”

Chris Nelson is a member of the Federated Church but she has been participating in the quilting group since the early 2000s, when she quit work to take care of her mother. Nelson said that at that time quilting was a therapy for her.

“I liked the idea of quilting and what it goes for,” Nelson said.

Nelson said her mother was also a member of the quilting group when she was in good health and that she was the one to teach her how to correctly measure and pin the batting to the back and cover of the quilt. Nelson then taught Rejniak and other newer quilters.

Also helping with measuring, cutting and pinning of the batting on Jan. 13 was Camille Viebrock. Viebrock has taken part in the quilting group since 2012 when she retired.

“I like doing this type of stuff,” Viebrock said. “I love to sew.”

After the quilts are pinned, they are moved to another table where they are tied with yarn. Lastly, they are sewn together. The group turns out between six and seven quilts each Friday during the quilting months. All of the backs and covers have been sewn by volunteers previous to the January meetings.

The main material that the quilters purchase for their work is the batting. This year they spent about $800 in donations on batting. Other materials for the quilts such as material for the backs and covers, and yarn is donated by people or brought in by the members of the quilting group.

The group meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and takes about an hour in the middle to eat sack lunches and socialize together. They are always looking for people willing to help. For more information, contact Camille Viebrock at 745-8420.