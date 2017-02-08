Beekeepers at conservation meet

Marc Eylar, left, of the Kittitas County Noxious Weed Control Board with bee ecology presenter Steve Smith at the South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts’ annual meeting Feb. 1. Eylar made the closest guess to the approximate number of bees in a bee box and won a jar of Smith’s honey. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Many local residents may not know that attorney Steve Smith is a backyard beekeeper. Smith came to share that hobby with producers, conservation district employees and others who gathered for the South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts’ annual meeting at the NCW Fair Community Hall Feb. 1.

Smith, a resident of Wenatchee, is starting his third season as a beekeeper and is a member of the NCW Beekeeping Association. Peter Hill, also a member of the association, was at the meeting and had equipment and a bee box on display for participants to see.

The bee ecology presentation was one of three designed to provide continuing pesticide credits for producers. In addition, presentations on controlling noxious weeds and glyphosate provided one pesticide credit each. These continuing credits are required for purchasing certain restricted pesticides.

Smith gave a background presentation on bees, telling the audience about the different bees that make up a hive (queen, drones and workers) and the division of labor within the hive. He also discussed the life cycle of each of the three types of bees and emphasized the amazing amount of work done by the worker bees, which make 12 trips a day, of up to three miles per trip, hauling pollen, nectar and water for the hive’s honey production.

He told of the high bee mortality that has faced hives in recent years. Smith said that the problem is not thoroughly understood, but can probably be traced to a combination of factors including pesticides, diseases and parasites — most notably the Varroa mite.

Smith emphasized the importance of bees to a wide variety of agricultural crops, wheat not included. Because bees are important to the product of both beekeepers and farmers, he said that the two need to work together to protect the honey bee. Pesticide applications will not affect honey bees if they are applied after dark or before dawn when the bees are not out foraging.

Beekeeping has been a productive hobby for Smith, with four gallons of honey harvested from his two hives this past August.

A jar of the golden sweetener was awarded at the end of the presentation to the participant who came closest to guessing the approximate number of bees in a bee box shown in one of Smith’s slides. Marc Eylar, a presenter from the Kittitas County Noxious Weed Control Board, won the jar.

Following the presentation, participants had relevant questions for Smith, and some seemed interested to learn more about beekeeping, perhaps for their own pursuit.

The day also included a farm programs update, conservation district updates, and a Douglas County Crop Improvement report and elections. In addition to the pesticide credit presentations, other presentations covered alternative crops and marketing, the Vets on the Farm program, cover crops, and a precision agricultural business planning pilot program. Lunch was provided by Jack’s Resort.

About 50 participants attended.

Preceding the bee ecology presentation, local grower Leo Irmer said that he comes to the meeting every year in order to get information and to enjoy the good meal. Irmer was curious about the bee presentation and said that during the noxious weed control presentation he had learned about some different types of herbicides that may help him to control Russian thistle and kochia on his farm.

The two conservation districts take turns hosting and organizing the event, with the South Douglas Conservation District being this year’s host. Douglas County Crop Improvement and Central Washington Grain Growers sponsor the event along with the conservation districts. The day is provided to producers for a $5 suggested donation.

South Douglas Conservation District Coordinator Carol Cowling said that the event went well. Participants especially expressed appreciation for the variety of speakers.