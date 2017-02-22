Camp Fire luncheon March 1 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Camp Fire luncheon March 1 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 22, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Camp Fire North Central Washington’s annual WoHeLo Benefit Luncheon will be held at noon March 1 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Michelle McCormick, owner of Stage Kids.

The luncheon is free but donations will be accepted to support Camp Fire’s mission and programs in North Central Washington.

To make reservations, call 663-1609. For more information about Camp Fire NCW, visit campfirencw.org.