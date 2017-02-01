‘Dance to Cure’ on Feb. 11

WENATCHEE — Dance the night away at the first annual Wenatchee Valley “Dance to Cure: Love Will Conquer All” from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 11 at Pybus Public Market.

All students from Cashmere, Eastmont and Wenatchee high schools, and the River Academy, as well as guests are invited. Dress is semi-casual.

Tickets are $5.

The event is sponsored by the PNW Key Club and all proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Children’s Program to train pediatric oncology fellows in their fight to cure children’s cancer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/dtctickets.