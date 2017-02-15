DECA students will go to state meet

Waterville marketing and business students will be participating in the state DECA finals March 2-4 in Bellevue. From left, are Ashlee Prey, parent adviser; students Travis Prey, Colin Poppie and Mac VanLith; and DECA adviser Cody Brunner. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Three students from Cody Brunner’s marketing and business classes will travel to Bellevue March 2-4 for the state finals for DECA, an organization that prepares students for careers and education in business fields.

The three students are Colin Poppie, Travis Prey and Mac VanLith. Traveling with them will be Brunner, who is the DECA adviser, and Ashlee Prey, a parent adviser. The students will be competing against all schools across the state that have a DECA program.

The students were asked to create their own small business plan. The business they put together is called MCT Custom Meats.

“This is a 30-page project about a butcher shop. They even visited a local butcher shop,” said Ashlee Prey.

Part of the project included doing role-play for obtaining a loan, a cost study, and listing the pros and cons of starting the small business. They also learned about the many cuts of meats and pricing.

Other members of the DECA club are Shaun Marchand, Ali Mires and Braxton Jessup. The club runs the concessions during football and basketball seasons and it has a school store selling healthy snacks and some school supplies. Participants in DECA must be enrolled in one of the business and marketing classes offered at Waterville High School.

According to Brunner, “This gives the students real life, hands-on experience in the business world. It is a great opportunity for our high school students.”

This the second year that Waterville High School has had the DECA club under the leadership of Brunner.

“He has really done a great job for our kids,” said Prey.