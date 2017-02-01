A different kind of chicken pot pie Posted by Voices | Comments Off on A different kind of chicken pot pie Posted by Empire Press on Feb 1, 2017 in All News

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

As I mentioned in a previous column, I am not good at making pie crusts. Therefore, this chicken pot pie recipe has a non-traditional crust. One big difference with this recipe lies in the dough. The outside layer of the pie is made mainly from eggs, so it is a lot softer. I guess it resembles a soufflé in one way. You’ll have to make it, eat it, and decide for yourself!

Quick Chicken Pie

Filling:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 ½ pounds chicken breast, cooked and cut into bite-size pieces

¾ cup tomato paste

½ cup chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper

Add all of these ingredients to a heavy skillet and stir after each addition. Sauté for about five minutes or until the onions are translucent. Make sure the garlic doesn’t burn. Set aside.

Outer layer (crust):

2 cups milk

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons butter

5 eggs

2 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 cups flour

1 level tablespoon baking powder (otherwise it will rise beyond the sides of the dish)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 red, green or orange bell pepper, sliced

Place in a blender the milk, vegetable oil, butter, eggs and potatoes. Blend well and pour the mixture into a large bowl. Then add the flour, baking powder, and salt and pepper. Stir the ingredients, then pour half of the mixture into a greased 13 x 9 baking dish. Spread the filling on top of the egg mixture. Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese and add the remaining egg mixture on top.

Slice the bell pepper and remove the seeds. Arrange the slices on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Bon appetit!