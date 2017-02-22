‘EDM Antigone’ presented at Numerica PAC March 7

WENATCHEE — The world premiere public performance of “EDM Antigone,” a modern-language, electronic rock opera adaptation of Sophocles’ tragedy “Antigone,” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center stage.

Producer Don Fox and director Thomas Dewanye Barret have created a unique show with the intent to bring an ultra-contemporary, cutting edge, professional live performing arts experience that is grounded in the literature, social themes, history and other educational aspects of the original play to audiences across the country.

“’EDM Antigone’ starts with the timeless tragedy of Sophocles and mashes it up with contemporary electronic dance music, multi-media, modern language and a fusion of dance styles to tell the story of these characters in a completely fresh way,” said Fox. “The audience is surrounded by visuals, characters, and movement as the drama unfolds, bringing to life the social questions that Sophocles posed in ancient Greece, revealing these issues to be startlingly still relevant.”

Unlike the standard proscenium stage setup, “EDM Antigone” is projected around the audience on all sides, intimately set “in the round” with the audience and the stage set entirely on the Numerica PAC stage.

From March 1-8, students from around North Central Washington will get to experience “EDM Antigone” at the Numerica PAC as part of the “Every Kid at the PAC” program. The production will then go on to tour the country.

Tickets for the March 7 performance are $15 and limited to 200 seats. To purchase tickets, call 663-ARTS, go to numericapac.org, or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

For more information about “EDM Antigone,” visit edmantigone.com.