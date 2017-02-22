Event to offer information on how to become ‘firewise’ Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Event to offer information on how to become ‘firewise’ Posted by Empire Press on Feb 22, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The second annual Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day will be held Feb. 25 at Pybus Market.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from the Chelan County Fire District, U.S. Forest Service, WSU Master Gardeners and other organizations will share information and resources on how to prepare homes from the risk of wildfire and how to become “firewise.”

The family-friendly event will also include art projects for kids and a chance to meet smokejumpers.

For more information, call Joe Gluzinski at 665-6286.