February blood drives

NCW — The American Red Cross will hold several blood drives this month in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Feb. 20: 1 to 7 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.

Feb. 21: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Feb. 22: Noon to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson, Chelan.

Feb. 23: 1 to 6 p.m., North Central Washington Fairgrounds, 601 N. Monroe, Waterville.

Donor appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors are also encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the donation process online before scheduling an appointment. For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.

For additional information, visit redcrossblood.org.