Folder reveals Pioneer Park history

State Gov. Clarence D. Martin attended the dedication of the park. He is shown with the mayor and park board members. From left, are city Mayor John F. Jones, Ruby Hensel, Nell Dickson, Allie Mitchell, Martin, Etta Schluenz, Mabel Thomas, Beulah “Nifty” Brown and Father Juda. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson recently looked through the town safe for a document and she came across a folder with historical information about Pioneer Park.

The folder contained photos, blueprint drawings of the park, park board minutes from 1946 to 1953, minutes from the same group — renamed the Waterville Planning Council — from 1953 to 1961, and other letters and documents that had been collected about the park over the years.

Peterson thought immediately that she should share the documents with Waterville Tree Board members.

“They need to see this,” Peterson told herself.

Tree board member Bruce Clark volunteered to scan the documents, so that there would be a permanent backup copy.

Peterson is hoping to have the documents archived by the state. This is expensive though, and she is thinking about the possibility of getting a grant from the Secretary of State’s office to do this.

Some of the most interesting documents in the file include photos of a Dedication Day ceremony on Sept. 23, 1939. Gov. Clarence D. Martin attended the festivities and a photo was taken of him together with Mayor John F. Jones and park board members.

There is another photo that is believed to be of the festivities, which shows an honor guard ceremony and a marching band. To one side, it looks like a choir is performing and quite a few spectators are also visible. Everyone, including children, was dressed in his or her best for the occasion.

Back in those days the park board, and later the Waterville Planning Council, was an important committee that planned many aspects of park landscaping, arranged for a caretaker, purchased flowers and trees, worked for the installation and maintenance of playground equipment and performed other business related to the park.

The handwritten minutes show some interesting bits of history. In 1947, the board attempted to hire a local mother to serve as a park supervisor every afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Children ages 4 through 10 would be welcome to play. The board suggested $182.34 as the monthly salary for this position. The notes indicate that there was trouble getting an applicant for the position.

A merry-go-round in the park was purchased with funds donated by the Lions Club.

In 1948, the group resolved that Walnut Street should be closed at either end of the park, as it is today. However, the city seemed to be slow in following through with this decision on the part of the park board. The matter comes up repeatedly in a series of minutes.

Clerk Alberta R. Mitchell recorded on July 13, 1948 that, “We also discussed closing street, the city council, having taken no action it was decided to contact council men individually. The traffic thru the park is a hazard to the children.”

By Aug. 9, 1949, the group had begun to think of building a museum, which was to be the Douglas County Museum, completed in 1959. Mitchell wrote on that date, “Motion carried that park board begin to accumulate historic data of our community that may be housed in a future museum.”

The park board members and planning council members were watchful of the park, taking tours sometimes during their meetings, and supervising the caretaker carefully. On June 8, 1948, Mitchell recorded, “Mrs. Dorsey reported visiting park and didn’t think it was in as fair condition as it should be.”

Board members also kept an eye on the children and wanted to make sure they kept the park as it should be. On June 8, 1948, it was recorded, “After some discussion it was decided to have Mr. Johnson (the caretaker) keep children out of sunken garden.”

Apparently, keeping children out of the sunken garden was a continuing issue. Part of the Nov. 8, 1955 minutes read, “Talked about pool and fountain in sunken garden and decided to plant Oregon grape around edge of pool, that should keep the children out. Also to have the following signs made. 2 Keep out, 2 No playing in sunken garden, and one at foot of canyon calling attention to Park, similar to one just out of town.”

In 1954, the board was not pleased with the work of another caregiver, and had him present at a meeting to instruct him not to play with the children in the park as it interfered with his work and compromised the children’s safety. It is recorded that this person continued in the position for several years because he was the only one available.

The board and planning commission discussed a number of incidents of damage to the park. On May 9, 1950, it is recorded that “Mrs. Wilson reported that Mrs. Gus Planetz had accidentally driven her automobile into one of our trees on the east side of our park.”

The fireplace at the north end of the park was a project undertaken in 1950 and 1951. A number of fundraisers were held for the project, including a square dance in July of 1951 that generated $111.

In 1952, a Wenatchee High School student wrote graffiti on the fireplace and a letter was written to the Wenatchee schools’ superintendent asking that the school district pay for the cost of removing the graffiti.

The file also contains a drawing of a pioneer woman that was originally planned to be placed on top of a monument at the west end of the park. The Waterville Planning Council discussed the statue at its meetings in 1958 and 1959. It was estimated that it would cost about $1,500 to construct and install the marble statue. According to the book “Beginnings,” the statue project was eventually abandoned because of “cost and some dissatisfaction with design.” The monument stands today without anything on top of it.

The file includes a “Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan” for the City of Waterville that was developed in 1974 by a Citizens Committee on Recreation which included Don Barnes, Dale Gormley, Gerry Johnson, Alice Marney, Doris Wilson and Fritz Wolff. The plan includes an analysis of demand, existing recreational resources and an action plan. The plans include construction of a new swimming pool, which was completed in 1977. The seasonal ice skating rink, that stood where the basketball courts are now, was one of the listed resources and also one of the places for which improvements were recommended.

Those interested in reviewing the scanned documents may contact Peterson at town hall or call 745-8871.