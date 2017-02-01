Home Show comes to the TTC Feb. 10-12 Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Home Show comes to the TTC Feb. 10-12 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 1, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — Building North Central Washington presents its annual Home Show Feb. 10-12 at the Town Toyota Center.

Many vendors will be present with products and services including building and remodeling, baths, kitchens, landscaping, home interior, outdoor living, home exterior, real estate and finance, home technology and entertainment and more.

There will also be DIY workshops and activities for kids.

Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $6, $4 for seniors, and kids 12 and under are free. Discounted tickets may be purchased at buildingncw.org.