Irrigation project in the works

Waterville Mayor Royal DeVaney talks about the upcoming irrigation project with Waterville Schools Superintendent Cathi Nelson and Erlandsen, Inc. engineer Eric Smith at an informational meeting Feb. 13. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Representatives of Douglas County Cemetery District 2, the Waterville School District and Douglas County Fire District 1, as well as members of the public, were invited to a special meeting Feb. 13 to learn about the Town of Waterville’s plan for building an irrigation line running from Well Number 2 at the north end of town down Rainier Street to the school and cemetery.

The water from Well Number 2 has a higher concentration of nitrates than is allowed for domestic drinking water and for that reason has not been used since about 2000. The town is hoping that by using the water for irrigation of these two facilities, pressure will be taken off the domestic supply. Mayor Royal DeVaney told those gathered that if this measure is not taken the town will have to initiate a building moratorium to address the problem in water supply.

In addition to DeVaney, town Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson, utility superintendent Marty Ramin and several town council members, Erlandsen, Inc. engineer Eric Smith was present to introduce the plan for the irrigation line.

Ramin told those present that typical winter usage is about 100,000 gallons a day. Summer usage is about 600,000 gallons a day, and can reach 1 million gallons on peak days. The system is not able to sustain pumping such large amounts of water.

Smith said the well will supply 200 gallons of water per minute. The irrigation line will be connected to the domestic system in case water from the well is not enough to meet the needs of the school and cemetery at a given time. However, the two agencies are being asked to work to coordinate irrigation times to try to keep within the 200 gallons.

The line will run along the town right-of-way on the west side of the street for most of the route, and the only place in which the pavement will need to be cut is at the intersections. The line will be buried about six feet underground at Highway 2 to avoid interfering with domestic water pipes and sewer pipes.

Smith said that engineering plans for the project are coming along well and the project will go out to bid in about six weeks. Estimates for the project are not available at this time.

Those present, which included Douglas County Cemetery District Manager Cody Preugschat, several cemetery district board members, Waterville Schools Superintendent Cathi Nelson, school board member Josh Barnes and Douglas County Fire District 1 Chief Dale Jordan, asked a number of questions about the project and at the end of the meeting expressed approval of the plan.

Nelson was concerned about whether the polluted water would affect children on the playground. Ramin told her that the water is just over the requirements set for healthy drinking water, but would have to be ingested over a long period of time to do harm. Exposure through the skin would not be a risk. Nelson said that watering will typically be done at night.

Nelson also asked if pumping this well after not using it for so long would cause any problem for the rest of the system. Smith said that a pump test has already been completed, and that pumping from the well did not have a negative effect on the system.

Cemetery District board member Larry Kendrick asked about the charge for the water. He was told that the system would be put in at no charge for the two users and that the charge for water would be at approximately the same rate as under the current system.

Kendrick also expressed concern that the town may decide to disconnect the water supply for the cemetery. Ramin and DeVaney told him and others that the purpose of the project is to preserve the town water supply, so that every household and entity has the water it needs.

“We’re trying to get to the point that we don’t have to shut anyone down permanently,” Ramin said.

Waterville School Board member Josh Barnes asked if other big irrigators would be able to connect to the system. Smith said that there may not be enough water pressure to support other connections.

The group did talk about a plan to have a fill station in which emergency vehicles could draw water in case of a wildfire. The town is working on isolating the best location along the route for this fill station. The fill station would be available only in the months when the irrigation line is working and could also be used by contractors that require a large amount of water.

The school and cemetery will continue to use the domestic supply for irrigation until the irrigation pipe is completed, so officials were reassured that there would be no gap in service.

Following the meeting, Jordan said that he felt the irrigation line was a good idea, and that the fill station would be useful in case of a large fire outside of town. For fires that occur in town, the department will still be using the domestic system.

Nelson said that coming to the meeting her main concern was with the children’s safety and she was reassured on that point.

“I feel positive anytime we can all work together to come up with a solution that can help the whole community,” Nelson said.

Preugschat felt that putting the irrigation line in was a “good step.”

DeVaney was pleased with the attendance and input at the meeting.

“I think they went away understanding what we’re trying to do,” DeVaney said.