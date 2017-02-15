Meatballs with vegetables but don’t tell your kids

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

Here is one recipe that I created to add unnoticed vegetables when my kids were little. I hope if they read this column they will laugh about it. I usually serve these meatballs with egg noodles and a green or Caesar salad.

Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon olive oil, or coconut oil (if you use coconut oil, the meatballs will have a slight taste of coconut)

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped carrot

2 large cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 tablespoon dried basil

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 large egg, beaten

? cup milk

½ cup uncooked oatmeal

2 pounds ground beef

½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce or ketchup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat the olive oil or coconut oil in a medium size frying pan on medium heat. Add and sauté the onions, celery, carrot and garlic for about five minutes. Remove from the heat and add the parsley, oregano, sage, basil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the beaten egg, milk and oatmeal. Add the ground beef and vegetables and mix thoroughly. Make 1 1/2 inch diameter balls and place in a large, greased casserole dish. Cover with the ketchup or barbecue sauce and bake for 45-50 minutes.

I love using oatmeal instead of breadcrumbs because it is healthier. Serves eight. Bon appetit!