Medical professionals lead museum program
Posted by Empire Press on Feb 1, 2017

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a team of 10 medical professionals for its educational program “Matters of the Heart,” from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. The museum is located at 127 S. Mission St.

The team, led by Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford, will work with youth, ages 9 and older, to conduct an exploration of cow hearts in a dissection lab setting.

The medical professionals include Dr. Jonathon Bolles, EMT-P Mike Brown, Dr. David Jaecks, Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen, Dr. Rachel Lundgren, physicians assistant-cardiology specialist Joel Rhyner, registered nurse Secrett Simmons, Dr. Cate Straub and Dr. Bob Wilson.

Activity includes crafting a heart valentine to take home.

Admission is $25, $15 for families that qualify for reduced lunch prices, and $10 for those who qualify for free lunch.

To register, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.