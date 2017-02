Monthly YWCA event on Feb. 16 Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Monthly YWCA event on Feb. 16 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 8, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — YWCA North Central Washington will host its monthly “Beyond the Orange Doors” tour from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at its facility, 212 First St.

The free event will include a short tour of the housing and operation facilities, and an opportunity to learn what YWCA NCW is all about.

For more information, call 662-3531.