Museum program brings historical figures to life

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will present its next “People of Our Past” program Feb. 25-26.

Local actors will bring back four historical figures from Wenatchee’s past. They include Music Theatre of Wenatchee founder Joan VanDivort, portrayed by Grace Lynch; KPQ Radio founder James Wallace Sr., portrayed by Jeff Heminger; musical theater director Pam Cole, portrayed by Sue Lawson; and Wenatchee Youth Circus founder and director Paul Pugh, portrayed by Ettore Castellente.

Saturday performances are at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday’s performance is at 2 p.m.

The daytime shows are free with no reservations necessary. Tickets for the evening event are $30 for museum members and $35 for non-members, which includes dinner and live music.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.