Op/ed | Library Friends give thanks to Umpqua Bank Posted by Voices | Comments Off on Op/ed | Library Friends give thanks to Umpqua Bank Posted by Empire Press on Feb 1, 2017 in All News

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Katie Shafer, branch manager of Umpqua Bank, presented a check for $2,500 to the Friends of the Waterville Library on Jan. 26. The funds were made possible through a community grant program of Umpqua Bank called Connect. The Connect program supports community activities and programs that promote literacy, youth development and the arts, especially for kids in low-income communities.

The Friends of the Library members will use this money to bring in special presentations such as a traveling planetarium and other great programs.

I am proud to be a part of this great organization that is helping all of our local kids in literacy, and developing skills that they will take with them for the rest of their lives. The library is also a great resource for the adults in our community. The library offers movies on DVD, workshops, speakers, activities for kids, large print books, books on CD and so much more. Come check us out.

Thank you to Umpqua Bank for investing in our local library. It is helping to fill a need for so many in our community.

Suzanne Robinson is a board member of Friends of the Waterville Library.