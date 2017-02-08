Our Past | Community gets ready for chili and oyster stew in 1986 Posted by Voices, Waterville History/Karen Larsen | Comments Off on Our Past | Community gets ready for chili and oyster stew in 1986 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 8, 2017 in All News

Selected by Karen Larsen

Last year around this time I also submitted a history column about a past chili and oyster stew feed and mentioned that the event was held for over 50 years. It was discontinued several years ago with new traditions, like the school carnival, taking its place as volunteer fundraising efforts. This article comes from the Feb. 6, 1986 edition of the Waterville Empire Press.

Chili and Oyster Stew Feed Set

For all those who have been waiting to dig their spoon into a bowl of hot, thick chili, the date of the annual chili feed at Waterville school is almost here.

And for those waiting for succulent oysters in a buttery broth, your favorite will be waiting for you this Saturday, Feb. 8, too.

The annual Chili and Oyster Stew Feed at Waterville school is always a popular event. Not only is the food good, there’s lots of it, and everyone can eat and visit to their hearts content.

The Waterville tradition will continue starting at 3 p.m. this Saturday. Weldon Barnes and Butch Buse, who have been chief chili cooks for the past 30 years or more, will again be manning the pots, while Dave Mires, Chuck Jones and Gary Ludeman will cook the oyster stew.

Assisting will be bean cooks Rosemarie Hinderer, Zoe Planetz and Polly Buse and meat and sauce cooks Hazel Kendrick, Jackie Osborne, Janet Jordan and Bobby Willms.

Carmen Nelson and Camille Viebrock are co-chairman of the pie committee, and Janell Bourton and Paulette Whitehall are heading up the salad committee.

Sharon Daling is ticket chairman this year, and Marvel Mires is coffee chairman.

The chili and oyster stew feed will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. There is a basketball game with Mansfield that evening, and the varsity boys, varsity girls and boys junior varsity will play starting at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the feed will be used for the Peck/Rivers science award, the John Martin memorial scholarship, a performance in Waterville by the Apollo Club, and the purchase of encyclopedias, and thesaurus for the elementary school.

Vickie Hammond and Nola Tabler are overall co-chairmen for the event.