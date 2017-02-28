Pet of the Week | Meet Chance!

Chance may look serious but don’t let that fool you, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. He is a medium-size, 10-year-old, tan/white/black American terrier/pit bull mix. Chance has a fun personality tucked inside that he shows around those he’s closest with. This boy wants an opportunity to show you the great dog he is with his laid back, relaxed persona. Chance will be a devoted friend and companion, always attentive and with lots of love to give. He is well behaved and minds his manners indoors while you are away. Chance would be happiest as an only pet and would do best in a home without young children. He is housetrained, knows some commands and rides well in the car. All this guy needs is a warm, plush bed to snuggle up in with a new family that will love him forever. His adoption fee is $125. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or call 662-9577. (Provided photos/Wenatchee Valley Humane Society)