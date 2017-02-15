Series | Growing up in Douglas Co.

Irene Viebrock a week before her 94th birthday. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the first in a series of articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen plans to feature one person in each decade of life, beginning with a resident in their 90s and moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s first interview is with Irene Viebrock, who turns 94 on Feb. 16.

Irene Viebrock has a very clear memory of her earlier years. She grew up on the family farm about 14 miles east of Waterville. Her parents, Herman and Mary Eggers, were both of German descent. Mary Eggers, whose maiden name was Prange, had grown up on the land in which Viebrock was raised, her father having come there from the Midwest. Her German grandparents lived with them, bringing the influence of the older generation and the German language into the home.

Viebrock was the second of four children, all born within five years of each other. The oldest was Doris Viebrock, who passed away in 2015; the third was Clarence Eggers, who passed away some time ago; and the last was Lawrence Eggers, who passed away in November.

The children attended the Happy Home School, a one-room schoolhouse for children in first through eighth grades, about a mile from their home. They walked to school most of the year, and their father took them in the sleigh during the winter. Asked about her experience in school, Viebrock said it was “lots of fun.”

She especially remembered the games that the children played together at recess. They divided into groups and had to steal sticks from the opposing side. They also played Ante Over — a game in which a ball is thrown over a barrier to another team. In the winter, they had snowball fights. Viebrock said that the children went out for recess every day, no matter what the weather was like.

Viebrock’s favorite subject was spelling. She thinks she may have liked that because her mother was such a good speller and emphasized that at home. The subject she liked least was math because she found it difficult.

The children had textbooks for all their subjects, but they left their textbooks at school. They never had any homework.

After school, the siblings played amongst themselves or with nearby cousins. They played tag and other games like they had at school or they played with marbles. When the four Eggers siblings played together, they had the habit of speaking German. The cousins thought this was unusual.

The Eggers children spoke English with their parents, but German with their grandparents. When company came over, German was the language that was spoken during the visits.

Viebrock said that as they grew up, they didn’t keep up their German. Now she can understand the language, but she can’t speak it.

“We should’ve kept it up,” she said.

Sometimes the children played cards together and that could lead to arguments. Their mother would come and take the cards and put them away at that point.

She told them calmly, “There is always a winner and a loser.”

Mary Eggers had lost three of her four brothers in 1918 to the influenza epidemic of that year. When asked how she made it through that, she answered that it was her faith. That faith was always apparent in her life and in the way the children saw her face all kinds of situations.

There were chores to help out with — like washing the steps of the home and dusting on Saturdays, gathering chicken eggs, churning butter and helping with canning during the summer. Mary Eggers did all the cooking and baking by herself. Viebrock said that her mother baked 27 loaves of bread a week.

One of the times that Viebrock remembers getting into trouble was when Lawrence found rotten eggs under a building and decided to break them and put them in the watering trough with soap. The men came in late with the horses, and the horses came to smell the trough and wouldn’t drink. The men had to empty the trough, clean it, and refill it with water.

“It was a big job,” Viebrock said.

The children became afraid that their father would find out, and Clarence even thought he would go outside and sleep in a tree. Their mother decided to protect them by not letting their dad know about it, and so she put them to bed early. Herman Eggers didn’t find out for two weeks, and by that time he didn’t punish them as he may have if he had known right away.

Viebrock remembers having “hot cakes,” bacon and eggs for breakfast almost every morning. She can’t remember lunch well, but believes the children must have brought sandwiches to school. Dinner almost always consisted of potatoes, vegetables, canned fruit, bread, butter and meat. Often they ate canned beef or sausages for their meat.

The family raised all their own vegetables, eggs, meat and dairy products, so groceries needed from Waterville were limited to a few ingredients, like sugar and flour. She does remember that the family often went into Waterville on Saturdays. Those were fun trips and usually it was a time that the children were treated to ice cream cones.

Every Sunday was church day. Viebrock remembers that once she asked her grandmother if they were going to church.

Her grandmother had answered, “You don’t ask if we’re going to church. We go to church.”

Sometimes it wasn’t easy to wake up on Sunday morning because Saturday evenings were spent at dances at Farmer Hall. Herman Eggers played the violin and guitar for the dances. Whole families attended, and the young children would fall asleep on the benches as the hours wore on. Viebrock said that dancing included waltzes and two-step dances.

In the morning, the family made its way to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Douglas where services were still in German during Viebrock’s early childhood years. Later, the services were switched to English because the older generation realized that the children and young people couldn’t understand the language very well.

In those days, the pastors did a lot of visiting. Viebrock remembers that somehow they always managed to come at mealtime.

Christmas Eve at church was a night that all the children looked forward to. The church Christmas tree was lit with candles. One of the men would sit next to the tree with a bucket and mop, just in case a fire started.

“There never was a fire,” Viebrock said.

Another Christmas memory is taking part in a rendition of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at Farmer Hall. That is the only play that Viebrock remembers, but every Christmas there were school programs held at the hall, and that was something to look forward to.

Visiting was a regular part of life in that part of the plateau. Family and friends lived all around, and when there was free time, people visited their neighbors and socialized. For many years there were large family gatherings at Thanksgiving. Viebrock thinks that the family connections are one of the reasons that she was happy where she was and never really thought about going anywhere else.

At harvest time there was a large crew — many of them cousins. When Viebrock was a teenager, she rode her horse to bring the meals out to the field.

In the evenings after the work was done, everyone somehow still found energy for singing and dancing. Her dad would play guitar and her cousin Ida Willms, who had come to help with the women’s work, played the piano. Everyone thought it was a fun time.

In high school, Viebrock and her siblings rented an apartment with a widow in Waterville. Their father would take them into Waterville each Monday morning and pick them up Friday evening. They brought their food from the farm and cooked for themselves during the week.

“It wasn’t easy,” Viebrock said.

Viebrock said that growing up with large extended family around, she learned early how to get along with other people. She also learned to appreciate older people.

Viebrock has never lived anywhere else in her life and has not traveled extensively, but that is okay with her. She is firmly rooted in this area and appreciates the benefits it provides. She said she can’t really think of any negatives about her childhood in Douglas County.

According to her niece Elonna Rejniak, Viebrock is still healthy. Rejniak attributes this to the kind of diet she had as a child, which translated into healthy eating habits throughout her life. It also stems from the large amount of exercise she got on a daily basis growing up on the farm.