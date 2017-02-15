Seth Normington testifies for Main Street Program changes

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Seth Normington, pastor of Waterville’s Federated Church, traveled to Olympia Jan. 24-26 as a representative for Waterville Main Street Association to testify to the bill before the Washington State Legislature that would make changes in Washington’s Main Street Program.

The Main Street tax credit incentive program provides a Business & Occupation (B&O) or Public Utility Tax (PUT) credit for private contributions given to eligible downtown organizations. Once the business’s donation request is approved by the Department of Revenue, it is eligible for a tax credit worth 75 percent of the contribution to the downtown revitalization organization.

Businesses statewide can also donate to the Main Street Trust Fund. In this case, the tax credit is worth 50 percent of their donation. Further, if the downtown organization has 501(c)(3) status, the contribution may be eligible for a federal income tax deduction.

The bill will allow the cap for B&O taxes to be raised, making it possible for smaller towns like Waterville to get in on the funds for renovations and preservation of the downtown area. As it stands now, many of the larger downtown associations are able to get in on the tax credits because they are able to raise the necessary funds to qualify. By raising the cap, the bill will benefit smaller associations and allow them to qualify for the tax credit.

The three-day event began with a winter leadership conference, followed by a reception with displays for the state legislators from 35 different downtown associations, and ending with time for testifying on the House floor.

Normington put together a PowerPoint presentation showing the plans of and dilemmas facing small town businesses and new business start-ups, such as the brewery coming to Waterville.

Normington said that “Waterville was probably the smallest association represented at the conference.” He also said that there are now 35 downtown associations in Washington, including the Waterville Main Street Association.

Many of the individuals attending the conference were paid employees of the downtown associations represented. According to Normington, he was the only volunteer representative, which also indicates some of the problems facing small towns across the state.

Waterville Main Street Association members were proud to have been represented in Olympia and to be heard in the Legislature.