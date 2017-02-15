Shocker girls fall in postseason

Rochelle Laney (14) with the ball in a Jan. 21 Shocker matchup with Tonasket. The girls closed out their season with a loss to Lake Roosevelt in CW2BL postseason action Feb. 7. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)

GRAND COULEE — The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team traveled to Grand Coulee Feb. 7 to take on the Lake Roosevelt Raiders in a loser-out Central Washington 2B League tournament matchup.

The Shockers led at the end of the first quarter, 9-6, but the Raiders came back in the second to take a 19-16 lead into halftime.

The Shockers focused their defensive attention on the Raiders’ two leading scorers but in the second half, Raiders’ point guard Kayla St. Pierre was able to score 11 of her 14 points and spark more offense. The Shockers did stay with the Raiders though and part way through the third quarter led by 4 points. The game went back and forth into the final quarter and Lake Roosevelt hit two key 3-point shots to give them a 6 point edge with minutes left. In the end, the Raiders handed the Shockers a season-ending loss by a score of 50-42.

Waterville/Mansfield was led by Hannah Hughes with 14 points (all in the second half), senior Rochelle Laney with 8 points, and Justine Clements with 8 points. Ari Salcido also came off the bench for 6 points and Jessie Ring had 5 points. Lexi Deishl (1 point) played key defense for the Shockers throughout the game. Sarah Mullen and Brooke Simmons contributed as well.

“Our effort was great,” said Shocker coach Kieth Finkbeiner. “We executed our defensive plan pretty well but Lake Roosevelt had a few players step up other than their top two scorers. Foul trouble in the third and fourth quarters really hurt us too. They were able to cash in from the foul line.”

Finkbeiner added, “Overall, we’ve had a good season. We didn’t win as much as we wanted to or should have but the girls gained a lot of varsity experience, competed every game and bonded together. We have one senior so I am expecting more from our team next year.”

With the win, Lake Roosevelt advanced into the District 2B tournament at Eastmont High School.

Empire Press correspondent James Robinson and other sources contributed to this story.