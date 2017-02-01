Shockers’ basketball teams split games with Bridgeport

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker basketball teams traveled to Bridgeport Jan. 24.

The Shocker varsity boys lost 76-53. The Shockers did well making 70 percent of their free throws. Yet, they had too many turnovers from missed passes and steals by the Mustangs. The Mustangs also had a strong night of defensive rebounding. Scoring for the Shockers were Johnny Mullen (14 points), Cole Koenig (11 points), Tanner Marden (7 points), Jacob Stibal (4 points), Jeramiah Preugschat (4 points), Will Osborne (4 points), Shaun Marchand (4 points), Ethan Petersen (3 points) and Kyler Borden (2 points).

The Shocker varsity girls lost 43-37. The Fillies started strong, led by Samantha Martinez who had three 3-point shots in the first quarter. The Shockers never were able to take the lead but did tie the game at 29-all halfway through the third quarter. The Shockers were led by Jessie Ring’s 12 points and Hannah Hughes with 11 points. Also scoring for the Shockers were Justine Clements (8 points), Rochelle Laney (4 points) and Ali Salcido (2 points).

Waterville/Mansfield’s junior varsity girls won their game against the Fillies 43-39. Scoring for the Shockers were Emily Thomsen (10 points), Codee Fry (7 points), Elizabeth Katovich (7 points), Sarah Mullen (7 points), Meredith Mittelstaedt (4 points), McKenna Gurnard (3 points) and Alex Poppie (3 points).

The Shocker junior varsity boys defeated the Mustangs 57-40. Scoring for the Shockers included Ben Garnica (15 points), Ethan Petersen (11 points) Kayden Browning (13 points), Angel Lucero (8 points), Travis Prey (4 points) and TJ Moser (4 points).