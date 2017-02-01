Shockers split with Soap Lake

Johnny Mullen makes a free throw against Soap Lake. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers basketball squads hosted the Soap Lake Eagles on Jan. 26.

The Shocker girls junior varsity team had its second win of the week with a score of 34-19. Scoring for the Shockers included Meredith Mittelstaedt (12 points), Codee Fry (8 points), McKenna Gurnard (6 points), Emily Thomsen (4 points), Connie Haberman (2 points) and Elizabeth Katovich (2 points).

The Shocker boys junior varsity also had their second win of the week. The game was a hard fought contest. The Shockers took an early lead in the first quarter for a score of 13-4. At halftime, the score narrowed to 20-17. In the third quarter, the Eagles took a 2-point lead with a score of 34-32. But in the final minutes, the Shockers played their best ball of the season staying focused and pulling out the win. The final score was 45-41. Scoring for the Shockers included Kayden Browning (14 points), Angel Lucero (12 points), Ben Garnica (9 points), Travis Prey (5 points), Ethan Petersen (3 points) and Gannon Gormley (2 points).

The Waterville/Mansfield varsity girls game against the Eagles was a hard physical game with Soap Lake winning 54-47. There were a lot of fouls by the Eagles, which limited the Shockers’ opportunities for shots from the field. The Shockers were not able to capitalize on all the free throw opportunities, although they did make 18 points off of free throws.

The Shockers played some of their best basketball of the season. They were strong on defensive rebounds and did a good job with their full-court press, stealing the ball several times. The Eagles scoring was greatly helped by making a number of 3-point shots. Scoring for the Shockers included Hannah Hughes (18 points), Justine Clements (9 points), Rochelle Laney (8 points), Jessie Ring (7 points), Lexi Deishl (4 points) and Sarah Mullen (1 point).

Waterville/Mansfield’s varsity boys dropped their game to the Eagles, 66-31. The Eagle boys were also good shooters from the 3-point range.

Coach Heath Jordan said, “We had a chance in the first half when we were down only by 12 points. But, in the second half we couldn’t buy a bucket. The boys never gave up. They played hard the full game.”

The Shockers’ shooting was down, scoring zero points off of 14 3-point attempts. They made only 9-of-20 free throws and made only 11-of-42 shots from the field. Scoring for the Shockers included Johnny Mullen (13 points), Cole Koenig (6 points), Jeremiah Preugschat (4 points), Shaun Marchand (4 points), Tanner Marden (2 points) and Jacob Stibal (2 points).