Sportsmen show coming Feb. 24-26

WENATCHEE — The fourth annual Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show is coming to the Town Toyota Center this weekend.

The show will take place Feb. 24-26 and will be packed with attractions and demonstrations. Activities will include a fly tying theater, big game display, archery range, an interactive exhibit, hunting and fishing seminars, a “lake” for kids’ fishing, daily giveaways and more.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

One-time admission for all three days is $8 for adults; $4 for kids ages 6 to 12 with a $1 discount on Sunday; and $4 for seniors age 60 and over on Friday. Admission is free for children under 6. Military discount is available.

For more information, visit towntoyotacenter.com.