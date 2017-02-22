Symphony presents ‘Fairy Tales’

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Symphony will present “Fairy Tales,” showcasing classic pieces that were inspired by children’s stories, at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The performance will feature pieces by Maurice Ravel and Igor Stravinsky. Wenatchee native and professional harpist Ellen Heinicke Foster will be a special guest, performing Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

Tickets are $18 to $37. To purchase tickets, visit numericapac.showare.com or stop by the PAC box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

For more information, visit wenatcheesymphony.org.