Tabouleh: A tasty Middle Eastern salad

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is a salad that I learned to love since I was little. It pairs very well with the hummus recipe that I shared with you earlier (on Dec. 1) and with pita pocket bread. Add black Greek olives and mint leaves for garnish and you’re set! You can actually find this salad in a box version at the grocery store where you add the fresh vegetables. Growing up in my household, making food from scratch was a must. These days I definitely find ways to shortcut recipes without destroying the health benefits of the food.

Tabouleh Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup fine bulgar wheat

1 cup cold water

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

? cup olive oil

2 bunches of parsley, soaked in water, washed and coarsely chopped

1 bunch green onions or one small chopped purple onion

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons salt

2 cups chopped tomatoes or 2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half

To start, cut off parsley leaves from the stems and soak in water. After 10 minutes, drain, rinse and repeat the soaking process. After draining the second time, coarsely chop the parsley leaves and set aside.

Place the bulgar wheat in a large bowl. Add the cold water, lemon juice and olive oil and let stand for half an hour. Fluff with a fork then add the remaining ingredients. Toss the mixture well with a fork and adjust the seasonings to your taste.

You can arrange pita pocket bread or slices of cucumbers around the salad and garnish with mint leaves, if desired. I like to eat the tabouleh inside half of a pita pocket with hummus. Try it — it’s really good. Some variations to this recipe are adding 2 teaspoons finely minced garlic or ½ cup chopped mint leaves. You can also eat the salad on a bed of lettuce.

Bon appétit!