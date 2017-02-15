Theater group performs Peter Pan

Indians take their turn on the stage. They include Jasmin Lorenzo, Khloe Suppes, Tiffany Workinger, Jasmine Ramsey, Audrey Schoenberg and Selah Hirschkorn. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A community-wide effort came to fruition Feb. 10 and 11 with Waterville Players’ performance of “Peter Pan.”

The two-act play based on the 1911 novel by J.M. Barrie featured a cast of 26 Waterville children and three adults. The characters had been participating in rehearsals each week since last fall. The play was directed by Cathy Clark, Suzanne Robinson, James Robinson, Jessica Shiflett and Karen Sims.

Main characters included Grace Hirschkorn as Peter Pan. Hirschkorn mastered 106 lines and delivered them with excellent acting skill. Taylor Schoenberg, who has been in many local plays put on by the Missoula Children’s Theatre and by Waterville Players, mastered 157 lines as Wendy. Schoenberg will take her acting one step further this year as she has been awarded a scholarship to a six-week Missoula Children’s Theatre summer program.

Waterville High School English teacher Jesse Swider took on the character of Captain Hook. Donning a mustache and a hook hand, she rose to the dramatic requirements of the role, including inspiring fear in the pirate crew, taking flights from the crocodile (Bobby Pittsenbarger) and wielding a sword in a fight with Peter Pan.

Many community members came forward to give of their time and talent for the production. The result was convincing stage scenery, props and costumes; background slides that filled in the storyline; and lots of fun for both the participants and the audience.

Cory Shiflett worked in his garage during the past several months to create a nursery, which could be turned to make the pirate ship and a cave scene. He used miscellaneous items and a lot of imagination to create scenery that was a great asset to the play.

“He did a phenomenal job,” said director Suzanne Robinson.

Waterville High School art teacher Damian Smith created a skull and Schoenberg created a tree, complete with real roots for scenery.

Clark and Terry Sampson made sure that pirates, lost children, Indians, the Darlings and Peter Pan had convincing costumes to wear. Clark also portrayed Tinker Bell with a bell and light.

Bruce Clark put together background slides so that the Darling children could be seen flying over London on their way to Neverland and the pirate ship could be seen taking the children back to the Darling home.

The stage crew was made up of Waterville Players’ board member Jessica Shiflett, a group of young helpers, Brian Weidersphon and Lauren Weidersphon, who is a Waterville High School student. They were there on stage to make swift changes to the backgrounds for each scene and to make sure actors and actresses were ready to come on stage at the right time. Brian Weidersphon was also in charge of the projector.

Armando Davila, Meagann Erni and Sam McIntyre managed the sound system.

Parents helped to supervise the young actors when they were backstage.

The show was sponsored by many local businesses, clubs, churches and community members, including Auntie Bling’s Attique Scrubology Soaps, Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 57, Dawson Surveying and Geomatics, Inc., the Federated Church of Waterville, GFWC Philomathic, the NCW Fair Board and staff, Royal DeVaney, Sharon LaCrosse, Jessica Lewis, United Lutheran Church, Virginia Conard, the Waterville Community Grant 2016, Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition, Waterville Family Grocery and the Waterville Library and Friends of the Library.

As has been the case for the last few Waterville Players’ productions, the performance was enhanced by rousing music performed by Proclaiming Brass. Band members included Garth Hinderer, Myrna Regan, Bryan Thomsen, Heidi Tonseth and Mark Wetherald.

The play was well-attended for both performances.

“I am very proud of our cast, crew and band and everyone who was involved,” Robinson said. “Waterville is lucky to have a group of people who support this program.”

She wanted to thank everyone who helped make the production happen, including the parents who made sure the kids were at rehearsals.

Waterville Players is starting its seventh year and has put on five full-length plays, four variety shows and one dinner theater production. Board members are considering trying a classic cast with mostly adult actors and actresses for the next production. They are also considering writing and performing sketches about the founders of Waterville to be put on during Waterville Days.

Karen Larsen is a board member with Waterville Players and was in the cast of “Peter Pan.”