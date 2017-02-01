Players prepare production

Participants in Waterville Players’ production of “Peter Pan” rehearse a scene on Jan. 26. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Children and adults involved with Waterville Players have been busy since October preparing the play “Peter Pan,” which will be presented at the NCW Fair Community Hall Feb. 10 and 11.

The group began meeting once a week for practice, but have been meeting more often since the beginning of the year. There are lines to memorize, voices to project just right and staging to master.

The cast is made up of Waterville residents, ages kindergarten through adult.

Jasmine Ramsey is one of the elementary student members of the cast. Asked what she liked about the play, she said, “It’s fun.” Ramsey said this was her first time to take part in a play.

Asked if she had memorized all her lines as Two Moons, one of the band of Indians, Ramsey said she had and that it was not too hard.

Audrey Schoenberg, another elementary school student, is Tiger Lily, another Indian girl. Schoenberg said she had been in other plays, like “Aladdin” with Missoula Children’s Theatre, but this time she has a bigger part.

Schoenberg said she likes to be in the play and have a chance to say her lines, but it’s a lot of work, too.

The actors have been directed by Suzanne Robinson, James Robinson, Jessica Shiflett, Cathy Clark and Karen Sims.

In addition to the work of the actors and directors, other community members have been working hard to get this production ready. Cory Shiflett, some of Damian Smith’s art students at Waterville High School and Les Evenhus of East Wenatchee have worked on the sets, which include the nursery, the pirate ship, the lagoon and trees and bushes. Cathy Clark, a board member, has been working on costumes. Jessica Shiflett has been preparing props and Proclaiming Brass is preparing lively music for accompaniment. Community members and high school students are preparing for their roles on the stage crew.

The group will be selling Peter Pan T-shirts for $15, as well as a variety of other concessions before and after the performances.

The performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11. Admission is by donation. The cast and crew are hoping for a great turnout.

Karen Larsen is a board member with Waterville Players.