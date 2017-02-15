Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will celebrate ASPCA Help A Horse Day on April 26 Posted by Contributing Writers, Voices | Comments Off on Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will celebrate ASPCA Help A Horse Day on April 26 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 15, 2017 in All Content

By Story Burke

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will be celebrating the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) National Help A Horse Day during April 22-26 and competing for a chance to win up to $25,000 in grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect horses. To celebrate the day, WVHS will be hosting a family-friendly event on April 26, from noon to 4 p.m., in honor of the ASPCA’s 150th anniversary celebration this year. The contest has been expanded to include a total of $100,000 in grant prizes, including a grand prize of $25,000.

This nationwide competition is for equine rescues and sanctuaries to raise awareness about the lifesaving work they do year-round to care for at-risk horses in their community who have often been abused or neglected. Horses have been central to the ASPCA’s work since its founding 150 years ago, when Henry Bergh stopped a cart driver from abusing his horse, resulting in the first successful arrest for the mistreatment of a horse on April 26, 1866.

“The ASPCA Help A Horse Day contest is a wonderful opportunity for our team to welcome the residents and businesses of Wenatchee into our barn to help spread awareness about the at-risk horses in our community who are in need of loving homes,” said Dawn Davies, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. “Horses are majestic, loving animals, and we hope our local supporters will come out on April 26 to help us win a $25,000 grant so we can continue our lifesaving efforts for years to come.”

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, with the help of Animal Care and Control, completes wellness checks on at-risk equines as well as seizes horses in neglect situations.

Our Help A Horse Day will be held on April 26 with a fun, free family-friendly event showcasing some adoptable horses from local rescues as well as games and educational sessions from local equine businesses and our Chelan and Douglas County 4-H clubs.

Bailey and Sandy were two horses Animal Care and Control seized in a cruelty case. The two were confined together in a small 10 foot-by-20 foot pen with no access to water. The pen was constructed of precarious barbed wire and was not safe for the horses to be confined in. The horses were malnourished, emaciated and severely dehydrated. They looked as though a horse skeleton had been draped in fur with no muscle tone or fat. When Animal Care and Control went to seize the horses, one of them had become trapped in the barbed wire fencing and had to be cut free.

Today these horses are well-fed, have great muscle tone and are happy as can be. They were brought to WVHS and kept here for a few days until a foster home was found where they were socialized and well cared for. Finding these horses a loving home was not hard as their sweet faces just begged to be loved. We were quickly able to unite them with their forever homes. We love happy tails!

For more information about WVHS, please visit wenatcheehumane.org.

Story Burke is volunteer and outreach coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.