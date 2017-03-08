Ash Wednesday services held

Mateus Mullen receives ashes from Father Argemiro Orozco at St. Joseph Church during Ash Wednesday Mass March 1. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Both St. Joseph Catholic Church and United Lutheran Church in Waterville held Ash Wednesday services March 1.

The traditional service on the first day of Lent focuses on repentance and includes a time in which the pastor or priest applies ashes to the forehead of each participant proclaiming the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “Repent, and believe in the gospel.”

Father Argemiro Orozco, who came up from Holy Apostles Church in East Wenatchee to say the Mass, gave a sermon encouraging parishioners to make sacrifices, to be generous and to pray more during the season of Lent.

He told them that sacrifices could involve fasting from food, but could also involve giving up something else that can get in the way of one’s relationship with God. He said that he had suggested to a recent confirmation class that they give up their tablet or cellphone for certain periods of time so that they could focus on spiritual reading. He also encouraged the class to think of jobs that they could do for others, including helping more around the house.

Scriptures read during the service included Jesus’ words on doing good works in secret to be rewarded by God, rather than to be publicly praised by others.

Maria Mullen, a 2016 Waterville High School graduate, said that she always finds Ash Wednesday to be a sad day because it is a day to start to focus on Jesus’ suffering and crucifixion. It’s a day of fasting, so it can be hard.

Mullen said that Ash Wednesday and Lent provide a reality check for her — a time to think about one’s life and about what one could be doing better.

“At the end I always feel I come out a better person,” Mullen said.

This Lent Mullen thought she would sacrifice by helping more in the home — like by doing the dishes. She also wants to try to be more generous and patient.

At United Lutheran Church, the beginning of the service was quite similar to the Catholic Mass, including liturgical readings, scripture readings and the solemn application of ashes. Following the application of ashes, Pastor James Robinson showed a short film that highlighted the gospel message from a group called the 7th Street Theater.

Rosemarie Hinderer was one of those who attended the service. Hinderer, who grew up in Germany, said that Ash Wednesday was not part of the tradition for Protestants (called Evangelicals in Germany). However, she remembers that Catholic children in her school always came to school on Ash Wednesday with the crosses on their foreheads.

“It always was impressive to me,” Hinderer said.

Asked what she feels is the meaning of Ash Wednesday, Hinderer said she believes it is a time to start “contemplating about what Jesus did for you on his way to the cross.”

Hana Hinderer, who is a third-grader at Waterville School, came to the service with her father Garth and her sister May. Hinderer said it was the first time for her to attend the Ash Wednesday service. She said that the service reminded people that according to the creation story in Genesis, man came from dust, and that people will die and be buried, and that we can have life up in heaven again.

The ashes that are used in Ash Wednesday services are burned from the palm branches blessed on Palm Sunday of the previous year.

St. Joseph’s will be holding Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent.

United Lutheran Church will be holding soup suppers each Wednesday of Lent with supper at 6 p.m. and a service at 7 p.m. The suppers are free and open to the public.