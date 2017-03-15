Badger Mountain Ski Hill closed for season Posted by Comments Off on Badger Mountain Ski Hill closed for season Posted by Empire Press on Mar 15, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Badger Mountain Ski Hill had its last day of the 2017 season on March 5.

It was a somewhat short season with the hill opening on Jan. 14. There was a break in the season on the weekend of Feb. 11-12 when it was determined that the Badger Mountain Ski Club needed to be incorporated into a committee of the Lions Club, rather than being a separate organization.

The ski hill had previously been a Lions-operated activity, so this was somewhat of a technical change, but one seen necessary for the safe operation of the hill.

The ski hill was able to open again the following week.

Lions Club President Tom Petersen said that members discussed keeping the hill open for the March 11-12 weekend, but were having trouble finding enough volunteers to run the lifts and take on the duties at the lodge. Also, Petersen said that the numbers of skiers had dropped off in the last few weeks.

Petersen said that though the snow base was still adequate, weather has been warmer and many young people are starting to get into spring sports.

Lions Club Secretary Michel Ruud said that proceeds were good at the hill this year and this money will be used back in the community for swim lessons, sight and hearing testing and scholarships.

Ski hill committee member Paul Katovich thought it was a very successful season. He remarked that this is the second year in a row with a good base and a significant length of season.

“It was a lot of fun up there,” Katovich said.