Banana bread with a twist Posted by Frances Mullen | Posted by Empire Press on Mar 15, 2017

I have made many loaves of banana bread, but I’m going to share with you one that I made recently. I exchanged some ingredients, for example applesauce for the butter. I also added plain yogurt. The baked consistency is a little different, but it still tastes great. I bought a bag of salad topper mix and I thought the ingredients (dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds) sounded great to put in banana bread. Here is my recipe.

Banana Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup applesauce

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup mashed bananas

½ cup plain yogurt

½ cup chopped Smart Life Salad Topper by naturSource, or other similar salad topper mix (optional)

Chopped walnuts, pecans or your favorite nut for garnish

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a mixing bowl combine the sugar, eggs, vanilla and applesauce. Mix the flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Blend the sugar mixtures and flour mixtures together then add the mashed bananas and the yogurt. Add the salad topper mix, if desired.

Pour batter into one large greased loaf pan. You can also use two medium greased loaf pans, four mini-loaf pans, or even in muffin tins if you choose. If desired, sprinkle nuts on top.

Bake 30 to 40 minutes if using larger pans, 30 minutes if using the mini-loaf pans, or 20 to 25 minutes if using the muffin tins.

When done, remove from the oven and let set for about 10 minutes; then remove from pan(s) and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Again, I want to emphasize that you can exchange the ingredients for others that you prefer. I like to think of this as a power snack. Enjoy!