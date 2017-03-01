Bonnie Orr talks about lawns and gardening at the Waterville Library Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Entertainment, James Robinson, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Bonnie Orr talks about lawns and gardening at the Waterville Library Posted by Empire Press on Mar 1, 2017 in All Content

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Bonnie Orr, a Washington State University Extension Master Gardener, talked about yard and garden care and water conservation in a program Feb. 21 at the Waterville Library. The event was sponsored by Friends of the Waterville Library.

Lawns take a lot of water, and to conserve it residents must water correctly. It is important to first know what type of grass you have, said Orr. Different grasses turn their best green at different times of the year. Fescue grass greens up first and Kentucky Blue grasses green later in the summer. The fescue greens up again in September.

Broadleaf weeds take more water per plant than other weeds, so they should be removed. Thatching and aerating lawns will help the water get down into the soil. This helps the grass roots to go down deeper — about six inches for the best and most consistent moisture. One must avoid watering too often, which causes grass roots to be very shallow. This will also cause the grass to dry out fast and it will not receive the best nutrients from the soil.

A mulching mower helps return moisture and nutrients to the lawns. The best lawn watering is with automatic sprinkling systems, according to Orr.

A common question people have is, “How long does one need to water?”

Orr said, “Set empty tuna fish cans in your yard when you first start watering in the spring. Time it to see when the cans are full of water. This has to do with the pressure in your water line. So if the can is full at 30 minutes, then water your lawn twice a week for just 15 minutes.”

For mulching in flower beds or gardens, three to four inches of mulch is okay but it is better to have eight inches, according to Orr. Mulches should have a mixture of textures to keep the mulch from sticking together. A good soil needs as much air as it does water. Leaves, grass clippings, straw, pine needles, and even coffee grounds are good for mulch. Orr said that it is best not to rototill the mulch into the soil but just leave it on top.

Egg shells take a very long time to decompose so they should be left to dry and then ground up for bird feed.

Programs sponsored by Friends of the Waterville Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call Sharon LaCrosse at (253) 857-2585 or the library at 745-8354.