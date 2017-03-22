Booster Club reviews activities, looks ahead Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Voices, Waterville | Comments Off on Booster Club reviews activities, looks ahead Posted by Empire Press on Mar 22, 2017 in All Content

By Phyllis Browning

Waterville Shocker Booster Club

The Waterville Shocker Booster Club is alive and well.

The mission of the club is to promote enthusiasm, encourage and provide support for school-sponsored academics, athletics and arts for the Waterville School.

The booster club’s annual meeting was held March 15 to review past activities and plan ahead for the coming year.

New officers elected for the 2017-18 term are Phyllis Browning, president; Stephanie Stibal, vice president; Misty Viebrock, secretary; Keri Henson, treasurer; and Shae Parker, board member.

FFA class members Justine Clements, Taylor Willms, Jeremiah Preugschat and Miles Mittelstaedt, and teacher Jody Flaget presented a slide show on the FFA’s plans for building a greenhouse on the Waterville High School grounds. The booster club has committed $4,000 to assist with this project.

The booster club had a busy year with many projects. They included the purchase of weight room equipment; painting the weight room; researching past awards of Waterville sports teams, choir and band; the design and installation of new banners in the gym, under the guidance of Kimberly Gormley; providing financial assistance to send DECCA students to state competition and to send students to the Small Schools Conference; and providing beverages and financial support to the school for sending sports teams to state tournaments. Fundraisers for the year included the second annual Crimson and Gray Gala and Auction, a birthday calendar and TV raffle drawing.

The 2017 Waterville Shocker Scholarship of $700 will be awarded to a graduating senior of Waterville High School. The scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. More information on the scholarship is available from booster club members. Donations are encouraged and may be made directly to the foundation.

Waterville High School Principal Tabatha Mires discussed the Shocker-In-Need Fund. This fund originated from a donation to the school by the grandparent of a student and it is administered by the school. The fund is nearing depletion, but the need continues. The purpose of the fund is to assist students who might otherwise be unable to participate in a sport or school activity due to financial constraints. The booster club has agreed to contribute to the fund. Community members interested in contributing should contact Mires.

Following the meeting, Miles Mittelstaedt and Alex Capi conducted a tour of the high school weight room. The students discussed the use and value of the weight room for sports conditioning and overall student health, and additional equipment needs.

The next Shocker Booster Club meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Knemeyers. Community members interested in supporting the booster club projects are invited to attend.

Phyllis Browning is president of the Waterville Shocker Booster Club.