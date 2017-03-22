Children’s opera comes to the PAC

WENATCHEE — Seattle Opera is coming to town to present “Resilient: Cinderella in Spain” at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

This family-friendly production re-visits the story of Cinderella set in the city of Barcelona. Local students will also be featured.

Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 663-ARTS, visit numericapac.org or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

For additional information, visit seattleopera.org.