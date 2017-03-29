Crab feed proceeds reach a five-year high

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Net proceeds for the 2017 Friends of the NCW Fair Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner and Auction held March 11 reached a five-year high at $45,505, according to interim manager Ed Daling.

“It was very successful,” Daling said of the event. “We’re just lucky to have the community support and so many people involved who donate their time and talents.”

Daling attributed the increase in proceeds to a number of factors. He said that some extra tickets over the 500 were sold this year. Businesses and individuals made generous contributions to the live and silent auctions, and people who bought items at the auctions paid generously for them. Daling said that Tucker Cool, the new auctioneer, helped by the way he entertained the audience and got people involved in the bidding.

Daling added that the cost of crab was down, so expenses were lower than previous years.

“We’re excited — that money will go a long way,” Daling said.

Last year’s net proceeds were $36,546.

Daling said that proceeds will go toward capital improvements, including remodeling the hog barn, making improvements to the lamb and goat wash area, making improvements to lighting in the exhibit buildings, replacing and upgrading the rodeo announcer’s booth, improving asphalt paving and painting the exterior of several buildings.