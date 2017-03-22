Cultural awareness event in Waterville planned for March 25 Posted by Communities, Waterville | Comments Off on Cultural awareness event in Waterville planned for March 25 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 22, 2017 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Drug Free Coalition and the B.A.D.D. (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions) Club are hosting Cultural Night at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

The event will include a dinner with international cuisine, a program, booths, prizes, entertainment and other activities. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Those planning to attend are asked to call Armando Davila at 860-8173.