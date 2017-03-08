Cultural awareness event in Waterville planned for March 25

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Drug Free Coalition and the B.A.D.D. (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions) Club will host a Cultural Night at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

The event promotes awareness of individual differences and the understanding of cultural values, beliefs and perceptions. Admission is free and open to all ages.

A dinner will be served and include cuisine from around the world. Booths will be set up representing different countries and cultures. The booths will also be part of a “passport” activity where each person may have their name entered into a drawing for prizes. There will also be a photo booth along with other activities.

A program will include entertainment by Mariachi Huenachi from Wenatchee; a presentation by Ted Moomaw about the Native American Salish language; and a video produced by Waterville’s B.A.D.D. Club, including interviews from local community members representing different cultures. The video will also be used in the Spring Youth Forum, a conference for youth prevention teams that will be held in May at Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center in Centralia.

Evelyn Negrete, a Waterville high school senior, is the organizer of the local event and is also serving on the food committee. Negrete attended a prevention summit in Yakima last fall with several of her classmates and B.A.D.D. Club members. It was at this event where she and the other students were inspired to bring cultural awareness to Waterville.

Those planning to attend are asked to call Armando Davila at 860-8173.