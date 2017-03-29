Cultural night in Waterville

Dancers with Wenatchee High School’s Mariachi Huenachi. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville’s first Cultural Night was held March 25 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

The event was planned and coordinated by the Waterville schools, B.A.D.D. Club (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions), and advisers Jill Moomaw and Armando Davila. It was also sponsored by the Waterville Drug Free Coalition.

The purpose of the event was to bring awareness and information about the different cultures represented in the community.

Favorite dishes from many countries around the world were on the menu for dinner such as noodles from the Philippines, tamales from Mexico and Feijon from Brazil, just to name a few. Students who are members of the B.A.D.D. Club served the food and welcomed guests.

Over 160 people were in attendance. Everyone attending was given an opportunity to qualify for a drawing by visiting informational booths representing various countries. Each person was given a “passport” to be stamped at every booth so it could then be turned in for the drawing. Each booth provided information about a country with displays that included books, crafts and many photos — old and new.

A program was held with entertainment provided by Wenatchee High School’s Mariachi Huenachi. Volunteers from the crowd were invited to dance along with the group and there were many smiles. The leader of Mariachi Huenachi announced that “this was their first trip to Waterville and even though many of the students have lived in Wenatchee all their life, they have never been to Waterville.”

A video, produced by the B.A.D.D. Club, was shown that included interviews from local community members representing different cultures. The video will also be shown at the Spring Youth Forum, a conference for youth prevention teams that will be held in May at Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center in Centralia.

The Cultural Night event took five months of planning by the students in the B.A.D.D. Club. They are hoping that it will become an annual event.