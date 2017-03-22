DECA students compete in Bellevue

Student adviser Cody Brunner, Mac Van Lith, Travis Prey and Colin Poppie at the DECA State Career Development Conference March 2-4 in Bellevue. (Provided photo/Ashlee Prey)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Three students from Waterville High School competed in the State Career Development Conference for DECA March 2-4 at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

The three students who attended the competition were Colin Poppie, Mac Van Lith and Travis Prey. The team put together a 30-page business plan for a butcher shop for the competition.

DECA is an organization that prepares students for careers and education in business fields.

According to Poppie, the Waterville team placed 20th out of 43 teams from around the state.

He said that “it was a great learning experience and will help them to be more prepared for next year’s competition.”

Van Lith said he was “impressed with how a small school like Waterville could compete against so many people from large schools.”

Prey was just happy to be able to compete, and he got to see a friend of his from sixth grade.

“It was fun to see him again,” Prey said.

The competition has a strict dress code where students must dress professionally with suit and tie for the boys and skirts for the girls. Poppie said he was a little uncomfortable dressing up because he never really dresses like that, but it made him act more professionally. Both Prey and Van Lith agreed that it was good to look and feel like professionals.

Over all, the students learned a lot and are looking forward to competing again next year. DECA adviser Cory Brunner and parent adviser Ashlee Prey agreed that they did well and should be proud of their accomplishments.