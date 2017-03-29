Enjoy this easier version of sushi

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

Ohio! Yes, that’s the name of one of our states, but did you know it means “good morning” in Japanese?

My husband John and I lived in Japan for two years. Our oldest child was even born there. When we were in Japan, one of our friends taught me how to make a great tasting, real simple sushi. I have been able to find the ingredients needed for it in Wenatchee.

Simple Sushi

Ingredients:

3 cups sticky rice (Japanese rice), steamed according to package directions

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 package imitation crab

1 English cucumber

1 tablespoon cooking oil

4 eggs

1 package seaweed sheets (Nori)

1 jar of squeezable mayonnaise (you won’t use all of it)

soy sauce

tube of wasabi (optional)

The important thing to remember with this recipe is to have everything ready to go before you start rolling up the sushi.

Prepare the steamed rice. When ready, remove the rice from the pan and add the rice vinegar. Stir and set aside. Remove the imitation crab from the packet and cut in half lengthwise. Peel and cut cucumber lengthwise (you should end up with eight long pieces).

Add the cooking oil to a pan and heat. Beat the eggs and pour into the pan and make a round omelet, but do not fold. Remove from pan and cut in long strips.

Prepare a bowl of cold water (this will help with spreading the rice on the Nori.) Heat a skillet on low temperature. Lay one sheet of seaweed on it until slightly warm, about one minute on each side. Remove it from the skillet and put it on top of a sheet of parchment paper.

Spread a thin layer of rice over the seaweed — moistening your fingers in the water bowl as needed — leaving about one inch of seaweed on the top end. On the bottom end, lay one cucumber strip, one strip of egg, one strip of imitation crab, and spread a layer of mayonnaise on top of them.

Now, here it gets a little tricky, but you can do it. Pick up the bottom layer, and pressing everything together keep rolling until you reach the end and moisten the end with water. Place on a cutting board and with a sharp knife cut the roll into 1 inch slices. Repeat with other seaweed sheets.

Makes about 8 sushi rolls.

Pour soy sauce in a bowl, so that people can dip the rolled sushi into it as they eat. Add wasabi (Japanese horseradish) to the soy sauce if you want to spice it up.

Enjoy and sayonara!