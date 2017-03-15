Fair feed and auction a success

Waterville High School students Miles Mittelstaedt, Johnny Mullen, Taylor Willms and Justine Clements enjoy their meal together at the Friends of the Fair Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner and Auction on March 11. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The NCW Fair Community Hall was packed with guests March 11 for the annual Friends of the Fair Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner and Auction.

The meal was served by fair board members, their families and other volunteers. A group of Waterville High School students helped with busing dishes and clearing tables. Another group of students helped to direct traffic. Because many of the fair parking lots were still covered with snow or were too muddy to use, some guests parked at the county shop and were shuttled to the Community Hall by a Waterville School bus.

Fair board secretary Ashley Freeman said that over 500 tickets were sold out two weeks prior to the event.

Around the room were numerous donated live and silent auction items. Some of the bigger items included guns; three carvings by “Chainsaw Jack,” who has been an attraction at the NCW Fair for the past few years; a wash and wax, interior and exterior detailing, and $500 worth of body work, to be done personally by Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg; a golfing trip and golf gift basket, donated by Bear Mountain and Desert Canyon golf courses and the Friends of the Fair; a custom fishing rod donated, by former fair manager Bob Brown; a weekend in Conconully; a shooting outing with the Douglas County sheriff, donated by the sheriff’s office; and VIP parking and camping at this year’s NCW Fair.

There were also numerous gift baskets, handmade items and other goods donated by both businesses and individuals.

As usual, guests enjoyed an all-you-can-eat crab and prime rib dinner with salads, rolls, baked beans and cake.

Taylor Peterson, 5, of East Wenatchee has attended the crab feed and prime rib dinner almost every year of her life. She also goes to the fair each summer. Peterson’s mother, Tara, said that her family is from Waterville and she likes to come each year to support the fair.

Rod Hubbard of Badger Mountain also attends each year, and this year invited his sister Cindy Deatherage and her husband Jack of Entiat. Deatherage said she loved the food and was impressed by the turnout.

“It’s incredible the amount of people,” Deatherage said.

Craig and Cindra Kendziora of East Wenatchee have friends on the fair board and they like to attend each year to support them and also to enjoy the crab.

“It’s always a pleasure,” Kendziora said.

Waterville High School juniors Miles Mittelstaedt, Johnny Mullen, Taylor Willms and Justine Clements sat at a table together with Clements’ parents Chad and Jacque Clements. Most of them had not been to the crab feed and prime rib dinner before, or at least not for a few years. They enjoyed the chance to eat the special food and spend time together.

Interim Manager Ed Daling said that he felt the event was very successful. There were a lot of silent auction items donated, and the live auction also went very well. A new auctioneer this year, Tucker Cool, did a great job. He was entertaining, personable and got the crowd involved.

Parking had looked problematic before the event as many of the fair parking lots were still covered with snow or were too muddy to use. Guests were able to park at the county shop building and were shuttled to and from the Community Hall in a Waterville School bus.

Guests made lots of nice comments on the food.

“It’s amazing how it comes together. It was just a fun, fun evening,” Daling said.

As of the publication deadline, proceed numbers were not available. They will be included in a follow-up article in the March 23 Empire Press. Daling said that proceeds will go toward capital improvements, including remodeling the hog barn, making improvements to the lamb and goat wash area, making improvements to lighting in the exhibit buildings, replacing and upgrading the rodeo announcer’s booth, improving asphalt paving and painting the exterior of several buildings.

Click here for more photos of the dinner and auction.