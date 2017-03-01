Fair fundraiser coming up

A large group attends the 2016 NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Feed. (Provided photo/NCW Fair)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The 19th annual Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Feed and Auction will be held March 11 at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the all-you-can-eat dinner served at 6 p.m. Silent and live auctions will be held with items including a guided bird hunt, a Kettle Valley Steam Train Tour in British Columbia, a 30-minute scenic helicopter ride, a Labradoodle puppy, a barn quilt, gift baskets, gift certificates and much more.

The Waterville Lions Club will also hold a card raffle during the evening. This year, the winner will receive their choice of an auction item. The Tillicum Riders will again be operating a beer garden.

The annual event is the fair’s largest fundraiser of the year. The Friends of the Fair is a nonprofit organization that sponsors the event to raise funds for improvements and updates that are needed at the fairgrounds.

Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at the fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling the fairgrounds office at 745-8480. A maximum of 500 tickets will be available and they are selling fast. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

“There is still an opportunity to volunteer to help at the event, or to donate items for both the live and silent auction,” said Ed Daling, fairgrounds executive director.

Donations are tax deductible. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help at the event is encouraged to call Ashley at the fairgrounds office at 745-8480.