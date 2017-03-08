Fusion cuisine: Curry chicken blends traditions

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

I decided the theme of my column this week would be “fusion cuisine” because I feel that many of my recipes are under this category. Fusion cuisine is a term for cuisine that is inspired by more than one culinary tradition. This Curry Chicken has an Indian origin, but was modified in Brazil and was a recipe I ate while growing up. Now I serve it to my own family and have simplified it to fit our culinary preference. I also like to add carrots because my children like them and because I believe in using fresh and seasonal ingredients whenever possible. Perhaps you will modify it more.

Curry Chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole baked chicken, deboned and cut in 1-inch square pieces

1 ¼ tablespoons curry powder, or to taste

1 bay leaf

½ large onion, quartered

2 carrots cut in bite size pieces and/or ½ green pepper, quartered

3 apples, peeled and cut in cubes

? teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ tablespoon salt

4 cups chicken broth, plus 1 cup water

Add all the ingredients in a heavy skillet except the apples and curry powder. Let it simmer for 15 minutes, then add the apples and curry powder. Stir and let simmer for another 15 to 20 minutes.

Stir occasionally and add more broth, if needed. Taste and if a hotter curry flavor is preferred, add more curry powder. I add one teaspoon at a time and check. Keep in mind the longer the curry cooks, the hotter it becomes.

When the curry dish is done, you can serve it with rice and a multitude of toppings. When I was growing up, these included chopped peanuts, cubed tomatoes, pineapple chunks, raisins (I prefer Craisins or dried cranberries myself), bananas, mango slices and any kind of chutney. You can choose the toppings you like to fit your own taste.

This recipe serves about eight people.

Bon appétit!