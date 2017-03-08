Get to know Waterville’s teachers: Austin Hinderer

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

This is another in a series of interviews with Waterville teachers.

Austin Hinderer is new to the staff at Waterville schools, teaching English and math in the special education (SPED) program.

Hinderer graduated from Waterville High School in 2010 and has returned to make a difference in students’ lives each day. His mother, Kelly Hinderer, has been on staff at Waterville schools for over 30 years.

Austin Hinderer attended Eastern Washington University in Cheney, where he obtained his degree in health and fitness. He then worked for two years in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the field of health and fitness and spent a year in Kauai, Hawaii, before returning to his roots in Waterville.

Hinderer’s favorite quote is displayed across the counter in his classroom saying, “It’s time to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

He sees his role as teacher being to “find something that will excite the students about learning and to think about the long-term; to incorporate skills and a variety of interests to help the students succeed.”

As part of his English class, Hinderer has the students reading “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner, a young adult science fiction novel. Along with reading, the students are building their own replica of the maze featured in the book. This replica will be displayed at Leadership Day on March 31 at the school. Hinderer encourages the public to attend Leadership Day to see the display. Dakota Foster, Kyle Morris and Jesse Lua-Henry are working on the project.

Another area of interest in Hinderer’s class is the solar system. Students Zack Riggs and Jaydin Whitley are working on a planetarium model. The two are doing the research and calculations for the project.

Hinderer said, “I expect my students to put forth their best and try hard. Being in SPED also gives me the opportunity to prepare the students for real life and to teach them life skills.”

He expressed great admiration for the two high school paraeducators he works with, and for the other staff members at Waterville schools.

Hinderer is also a student adviser for WE group at the school, which meets Thursday afternoons. The WE movement inspires motivation and empowerment among youth to make a difference in life and make the world a better place. Hinderer is also involved with plans for Waterville’s contributions at WE Day in Seattle on April 21.