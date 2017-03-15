‘Ghost Bears’ presented at Waterville Library

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Library hosted wildlife ecologist Dr. William L. Gaines on March 7 with a program on grizzly bears.

Gaines grew up in Methow Valley and graduated from Liberty Bell High School, where he learned to appreciate the outdoors and the beauty of the mountains and valleys. He attended the University of Washington and received a doctor of philosophy degree, wildlife science.

Gaines is currently executive director of his own Leavenworth-based firm called Washington Conservation Science Institute. He previously was a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service. He has spent much of his career studying grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

Gaines spoke about grizzlies and their management in this area. His slideshow presentation, called “Ghost Bears: Searching for the Elusive Grizzly Bear in the North Cascades,” had interesting information about grizzlies and explored the differences between that species and the black bear. Gaines’ presentation also shared data regarding the location of grizzlies and how many may be living in the Washington Cascades.

The presentation was based on a continuing five-year study about grizzly bears and their habitat in the Cascades. The study covers an area of about 6.5 million acres that borders Cle Elum (by I-90), Okanagon, the Mount Baker area and up to the Canadian border. Only about 25 percent of the study area has been completed so far.

Part of Gaines presentation included how recreationists and nearby residents can hike and camp in bear country and continue to coexist without incident. Other topics discussed included proper storage of food and garbage, and what to do if encountered by a bear.

Some of the facts Gaines shared about grizzlies were their eating habits, hibernation and offspring. The grizzly’s diet is 85 percent plants, including berries, which they consume before hibernation with a 6,600 calorie per day diet. During hibernation they do not have anything to eat or drink, and their heart rate and breathing become very shallow. Mothers give birth to their young during hibernation which is usually only one cub at a time. Twins are somewhat common.

Several adults and school-aged children attended Gaines’ presentation and asked many questions. The program was part of the North Central Regional Library Columbia River Reads program.

The Waterville Library hosted another presentation called “All About Bees,” with Steve Smith, on March 15.

For more information on the library programs, call 745-8354.