Kernel junior high volleyball: B team rings the bell; A team falls short

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

March 13 was a good day for the Mansfield/Waterville Kernels’ junior high volleyball B team (sixth and seventh grade) as they hosted the Manson Trojans. The Kernels won all three sets to take the match. Scores of the sets were 25-19, 25-14 and 27-25.

In the first two sets, the Kernels showed great improvement in ball handling over the past couple of weeks. In the first set, Hallee Hughes served the last three points with three aces. Alexa Garcia started as server on the second set with five quick aces. Service errors, which give the opponent a point, were down for the Kernels in the first two sets with eight in the first set and just six in the second set.

The third set of the evening saw the lead go back-and-forth between the Kernels and the Trojans. The third period also saw the Kernels with nine service errors to the Trojans six. The third set went into overtime as the score was tied 24-24, then tied 25-25. Mansfield/Waterville made the final two points necessary to win the tie game. The final score was 27-25.

Just in front of the Mansfield school is a big bell called the “victory bell.” If the home team — the Mansfield/Waterville Kernels — wins the game, the kids get to ring the bell.

Coach Thera Moore said, “We got to ring the ‘victory bell.’ That was our goal tonight and the girls did it. It was their best three-set match of the season.”

The Mansfield/Waterville A team (eighth grade) had a harder time against the Trojans. All three sets were close contests, with the Trojans winning the first set 25-18. In the second set, the Kernels kept a tight pace with the Trojans as the set was tied 24-24 with the Kernels making the final two points to win 26-24. The third set, which would determine who would win the match, was also a very exciting set as the teams kept exchanging the lead until the Trojans pulled out four points in the end to win 25-21.

With the improved skills of the eighth grade A teams, there are less service errors and less aces scored but the spiking scores are higher. Codee Fry of the Kernels had over eight spikes for the evening.